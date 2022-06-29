Watch Now
Utah among top states with responsible drivers

Rick Bowmer/AP
A sign is illuminated above a highway Friday, March 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 29, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns may need to buckle up for this one, but a new report claims drivers from The Beehive State are some of the most responsible in the country.

Yes, responsible.

(We'll give you a few minutes to pick yourselves up off the floor.)

Using four different metrics, financial company SmartAsset identified the states with the most irresponsible drivers, and Utah found itself way low on the list. In fact, Utah is ranked #10 when it comes to safe drivers behind the wheel.

Overall, Utah had less than one fatality per 100 million miles (0.91), which ranked fifth best nationally. However, Utah climbed up the charts, 14th overall, when it comes to DUIs per 1,000 drivers at 3.90.

Utah was once again in the Top 10 in a good way, at number 9, with the state's relatively low 6.5% mark of uninsured drivers. Mississippi, which is the least responsible in the U.S., topped the charts in that category with a whopping 29.4% uninsured residents at the wheel.

