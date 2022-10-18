Utah begins mailing out 2022 election ballots to voters

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters can soon start checking their mailboxes as ballots for the 2022 election began to be sent out Tuesday.

With Election Day now three weeks away on Nov. 8, county clerks around the state put ballots in the mail.

All active registered Utah voters will automatically receive their ballots, but those who have yet to request one have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 to do so. Anyone looking to register to vote must send in their registration before 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Following false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says 89% of Utah voters have confidence in the state's election system.

"Our mail in ballots are very secure, we have multiple levels of security in place, from signature verification to barcodes on the envelopes that directly connect back to our statewide database," said Henderson. "There's no way someone can vote or have their vote counted more than once."

Voters should check to make sure their information is up to date as soon as possible. If not, CLICK HERE to make the changes and track ballots.