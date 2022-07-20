Utah boy aiming to make the cut in USA Mullet Championships

One Utah boy is living the "Business in the front, party in the back" lifestyle in a big, big way, and now his mane focus is bringing his sweet 'do a national title.

Seven-year-old Riley Perrine in representing The Beehive State in the USA Mullet Championships, which got underway Wednesday with first-round voting taking place online.

The Lake Point boy is known as "Mullet Man" among his friends and family after he began growing his hair out at the start of the pandemic. Without a chance to get a haircut, Riley's mullet continued to grow and grow and grow.

Andraya Perrine The many facets of the mullet atop the head of Riley Perrine

Riley's mother, Andraya, said once her son's MMA coach said he had the best hair in the class, she knew the mullet was here to stay. Mom added that Riley's plan is to grow his hair down to his ankles.

The Perrine family hoped to enter Riley in last year's competition, but missed the entry period by one day. This year they didn't take any chances and followed intently to see when the 2022 submissions were open to the public.

Riley Perrine Mullet

If Riley advances past the first round and makes the Top 30 in his 5-8 age group, he'll move on to the larger field of children 1-12, with the winner being awarded $2,500. Andraya says Riley wants to use the money for an in-ground pool at the family's Tooele County home.

Voting is currently open on Facebook and each "Like" is considered a vote for Riley. The first round ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, with the second round beginning on July 22.