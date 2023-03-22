Utah celebrates over 700" of snowfall

SALT LAKE CITY — In case the words "700 inches of snow" doesn't register, a new sign in downtown Salt Lake City lays out exactly how big of a season its been for Utah.

On Monday, Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon was the first to reach the 700-inch mark, followed closely by Alta. The epic snowfall has allowed many resorts to extend their seasons.

"700 inches is definitely something we are celebrating from skiers to drought watchers alike," said Anna Loughridge with the Utah Office of Tourism.

What might be considered a giant ruler was placed on the side of the Hyatt Regency to showcase just what 700 inches of snow actually looks like. It's a great way to put into perspective what a wonderful winter it has been for Utah after years of subpar seasons and massive drought.

"Anyone who like lives around here knows, they've dealt with it, they've driven through it, shoveled it," said Loughbridge. "But this puts in perspective what we've been experiencing and it's really good on so many levels; for tourism, for the economy and for the water."

Utah reportedly hasn't seen 700 inches of snow this early in the season since the 1940s when measurements were first taken. With skiing pumping more than $2 billion into the Utah economy, Loughbridge said a good season was crucial for the state.

"We are just grateful when the snow falls because rooms book up and we hope we keep seeing that,"