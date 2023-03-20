Brighton Resort breaks 700 inches of snow during 'groundbreaking' season

BRIGHTON, Utah — Utah's current snow season reached another epic benchmark Monday as Brighton Resort passed the 700-inch mark.

WATCH: 40 years later: Comparing this year's substantial snowpack to 1983's runoff catastrophe

The resort shared the news on social media with greetings of "Happy 700 Day!"

"We are now at 703 inches and counting as snow will be falling throughout the day. It is a groundbreaking season and we’re so happy that we get to share it with you," the post read, which also asked whether Brighton will eventually hit 800 inches.

Brighton is the first Utah resort to top 700 inches this season, but others aren't far behind. On Sunday, Alta Ski Area reported a total of 682 inches this season, while Snowbird announced Monday that it had received an additional 6 inches of new snow, bring their total to 631 inches.

Below are the snow totals across Utah resorts as of 6 a.m. Monday:

Snowbird - 630"

Solitude - 626"

Deer Valley - 490"

Park City Mountain - 482"

Snowbasin - 423"

Powder Mountain - 414"

Sundance - 404"

Beaver Mountain - 393"

Cherry Peak - 352"

Brian Head - 339"

Woodward Park City - 320"

Nordic Valley - 294"

Due to the extraordinary snow totals, many resorts have already extended their seasons past their planned early-April closing dates.

Last week, the USDA reported the state's snow water equivalent for March 15 had reached record levels. With more expected this week, there's still the possibility of reaching a higher snowpack than those measured in 1982, 1983, 1984 and 2011.