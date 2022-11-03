Utah cities named among Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the US

PARK CITY, Utah — When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.

Park City and Alta were named among the 50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S., according to a list from Trips to Discover.

"In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the list reads.

Park City got the nod for it's world class skiing and après-ski activities. "Historic Main Street is especially picturesque and it’s fun to explore with unique boutiques, galleries, restaurants," the list creators claim.

Meanwhile, Alta is also featured for its skiing, with organizers saying "this is definitely the place for untouched snow, epic mountain views, and some of the world’s best skiing.