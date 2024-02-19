Watch Now
Utah city among hardest-working in US

Posted at 2:11 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 16:11:03-05

It's ironic that a study showing one Utah city was among the hardest-working in the entire county was released on the Presidents Day holiday, when people are told to put their feet up and relax.

Nevertheless, WalletHub's rankings showcasing the Hardest-Working Cities in America features Salt Lake City among the 116 that made the list.

Utah's capital city ranked No. 44 overall, although Salt Lake City placed in the top 10 in methodology that made up half of the rankings.

The study scored cities based on Direct Work Factors and Indirect Work Factors.

Direct Work Factors include categories such as average workweek hours, employment rates and a share of households where no adults work. In the Direct Work category, Utah ranked 66th overall.

However, the Beehive State was near the top, fifth overall, when it came to Indirect Work Factors that measured metrics like average commute time, volunteer hours and average leisure time spent per day.

TOP 10 HARDEST-WORKING CITIES:

  1. Washington, DC
  2. Irving, Texas
  3. Cheyenne, Wyoming
  4. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  5. Anchorage, Alaska
  6. Norfolk, Virginia
  7. Dallas, Texas
  8. San Francisco, California
  9. Denver, Colorado
  10. Austin, Texas

