Utah com­pany praised for do­ing 'ev­ery­thing right' to heal hurt from founder’s antisemitic COVID con­spir­acy claims

Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune
Rabbi Samuel Spector at Congregation Kol Ami in Salt Lake City on Thursday Oct. 3, 2019. He met Friday with Entrata board members in the wake of antisemitic remarks by a former company executive.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jan 10, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Meeting with Utah Rabbi Samuel Spector on Friday afternoon proved an emotional experience for some board members of the Lehi-based technology company Entrata.

Several were crying, Spector said, as they apologized deeply for antisemitic comments recently made by Entrata co-founder and former board member Dave Bateman.

They also asked their visitor to talk about the history of antisemitism in Utah and told him they’d like to make a “transformational gift” to Salt Lake City’s Congregation Kol Ami, where Spector serves as rabbi.

“That was one of the most touching meetings I’ve ever had in my life,” Spector said Friday. “I cannot say enough nice things about this organization.”

Bateman stepped down Tuesday from Entrata after sending an antisemitic email to Utah political leaders calling the COVID-19 vaccine a plot to “euthanize the American people” and blaming the effort on “the Jews.”

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.

