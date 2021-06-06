Community raises thousands to support family of Utah boy killed in crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Faced with an unimaginable loss, a neighborhood is rallying behind a grieving family.

Friday, 12-year-old Miles Moffat was killed in a car accident at Mountain View Corridor and 9000 South. His brother who was driving was critically injured.

“Everyone loved him,” said Rachel Harbert, a mom and family friend of the Moffat family. “I taught him at church. He was always the first one to volunteer at the edge of his seat because he wanted to be picked and wanted to help out. He was just super cute and fun.”

Instead of being overcome with grief, the Harbert family and other members of the community decided to do something.

Neighborhood children organized a lemonade stand on Saturday.

“It was hard for me because we would play a lot,” said Talon Harbert, a friend of Miles.

“I just felt like it’s a good thing to do for their family,” added Devon Harbert, who attended school with Miles.

The Harbert family collected dozens of notes of support and love from friends and strangers of the Moffat family. They also raised more than $5,000 to help pay for funeral and medical costs.

“I think everyone is hurting,” said Rachel Harbert. “Sometimes we don’t know what to say to comfort people. We don’t know how to help. If we just ask what to do, they might not even know. So, we just jump in and do what we can.”

If you missed this weekend’s fundraiser, this GoFundMe has been set up to help the Moffat family.