Elected officials, others react to Salt Lake County Sheriff's complex shooting

Reactions started rolling in almost immediately after the news that two Salt Lake County deputies had been shot Saturday morning outside the sheriff's office complex.

Utah's elected officials and other local leaders were some who responded on social media or with statements, saying that they are praying for the deputies and their families:

Such an awful tragedy outside the Salt Lake County Jail today. Abby and I are praying for the two deputies fighting for their lives. — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) April 10, 2021

My thoughts are with the deputies who were injured in a horrific shooting this morning near the Salt Lake County @SLCOMetroJail. All of us at @SLCoGov are grateful for the sacrifice that law enforcement makes each day. Our hearts and hopes are with the deputies and their families — Mayor Jenny Wilson (@SLCoMayor) April 10, 2021

Our condolences go out to the Salt Lake County officers and their families. Keep your head on a swivel and stay safe out there. @SLCOMetroJail @UPDSL pic.twitter.com/BUF0Lbetoh — Chief Mike Brown (@ChiefMikeBrown) April 10, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the two Deputies involved in today's shooting outside of the Salt Lake County Jail. https://t.co/97d93zOX4n — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) April 10, 2021

Our hearts are with everyone effected by this act of violence. We are hopeful the two @SLCO_OOTS

deputies who were shot will experience a swift recovery with minimal pain, and that the medical and mental health impacts will not be long-lasting. https://t.co/JP0hnEBKwx — Davis County Sheriff's Office (@DavisSheriffUT) April 10, 2021

“All of us at the Utah Attorney General’s office are praying for the two officers of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s office, who were shot in the line of duty this morning. These officers and their sister and brother officers go to work every day protecting our communities, including individuals in our prisons and jails. They do this having no idea what threats of harm will come each day. They serve with professionalism and dedication. They and their families accept these risks willingly.” -Utah Attorney General’s office

“Please join our prayers for these brave officers and their families. Their sacrifices are unmeasurable and unimaginable.” -Attorney General Sean Reyes

Praying 🙏🏼 for the speedy recovery of the two Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputies @slcomet https://t.co/r0ZiY4VP3x — Sen. Luz Escamilla (@SenatorLuz) April 10, 2021

Ann’s and my hearts are heavy with reports of two Salt Lake County deputies shot and hospitalized. We join them and their families in prayer and hope. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 10, 2021

My thoughts and prayers are with the two Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputies who were tragically shot and hospitalized today. All of Utah stands with them and their families in hopes of a full recovery. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) April 10, 2021