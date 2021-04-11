Watch
Elected officials, others react to Salt Lake County Sheriff's complex shooting

Two deputies were patrolling the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office complex in South Salt Lake when they encountered a man near the north parking lot, who he pulled out a handgun and shot at them.
Posted at 10:08 PM, Apr 10, 2021
Reactions started rolling in almost immediately after the news that two Salt Lake County deputies had been shot Saturday morning outside the sheriff's office complex.

Utah's elected officials and other local leaders were some who responded on social media or with statements, saying that they are praying for the deputies and their families:

“All of us at the Utah Attorney General’s office are praying for the two officers of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s office, who were shot in the line of duty this morning. These officers and their sister and brother officers go to work every day protecting our communities, including individuals in our prisons and jails. They do this having no idea what threats of harm will come each day. They serve with professionalism and dedication. They and their families accept these risks willingly.”
-Utah Attorney General’s office
“Please join our prayers for these brave officers and their families. Their sacrifices are unmeasurable and unimaginable.”
-Attorney General Sean Reyes

