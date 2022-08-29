Utah companies help launch Artemis I rocket program

PROMONTORY, Utah — Dozens of Utah companies played a role in the development of the Artemis I rocket that had its launch scrubbed early Monday.

The most significant is Northrup Grumman, which built two critical systems for the Artemis missions.

Two five-stage solid rocket boosters that will propel the rocket into space are about the height of a 15-story building. The thrusters were tested at the Northrup Grumman facility in Promontory in Box Elder County.

Northrup Grumman also worked with Lockheed Martin to build an abort motor meant to separate the astronaut compartment in the event of a rocket failure. That particular motor will not be part of the first planned mission, whenever it launches.

Artemis I is the first launch in a series that will return man to the moon. Monday's short launch window was scrubbed minutes before it opened after NASA officials discovered an issue with the engine.