Utah cookie companies headed to trial in 2023 over infringement accusations

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawsuits were filed by Utah-based cookie company "Crumbl" against two of its competitors, one of the cases has a trial date of November 2023.

The lawsuits, filed in July, claim that companies "Dirty Dough" and "Crave" are riding on the coattails of the brand associated with Crumbl.

Now, the lawsuit between Crumbl and Crave has a trial date set for November 2023.

A judge denied some procedural motions earlier this week, clearing the way for the trial.

The lawsuits allege that Crave and Dirty Dough have ridden on the brand and identity of Crumbl, even copying some of their packaging.

Company leaders with Crave previously told FOX 13 News that they hoped the lawsuit can come to a peaceful end.

Company leaders of Crumbl previously said that they believe Dirty Dough stole recipes, store-level data, training videos and other information that's essential to the identity of the Crumbl brand.

Dirty Dough has since come out and said they "categorically deny" stealing documents and they will fight the lawsuit "aggressively."