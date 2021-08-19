Utah County officials investigating third case of animal cruelty involving same man

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they are investigating a third case of animal cruelty involving the same man.

63-year-old Jex Lamoyne Hiatt of Salt Lake City has already been convicted once and charged a second time in cases of animal cruelty involving cattle he owns and keeps in the Lake Shore area, west of Spanish Fork.

The first incident happened on May 5, 2021 when deputies responded to a report that ten to 12 young calves were starving in the pasture he owns.

According a press release, deputies found the calves were lethargic and either would not or could not get up off the ground. They also found calves stuck in a cement ditch. Deputies contacted Hiatt and he said he would resolve the issues.

The next day, a deputy returned to the property to find one of the calves had died. Hiatt was issued a citation for cruelty to an animal.

"He has since been convicted of that violation and is scheduled to serve 5 days in jail on that charge," the press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office wrote.

Then again, on July 30, Deputies responded to a call on more reports of starving cattle at the same location, as well as cattle running at large.

Deputies found about 30 cows and calves in the pasture, which for the size of the pasture, was too many. Hiatt was issued a citation for allowing animals at large and five counts of cruelty to an animal. That case is still pending in court, according to UCSO.

On Saturday, August 14, deputies were called once more to the Lake Shore property to find several dead calves, at least one dead cow and other calves that were dangerously underweight.

Just two days later on August 16, officials seized a cow and several calves and brought them to a veterinarian in Spanish Fork. One of the calves that was taken to the vet died the next day.

"This investigation is still active, but it is anticipated that Hiatt will face additional charges related to the condition and death of the cattle on his property," the press release from UCSO reads.

The Sheriff's Office is maintaining custody of the sick animals pending Hiatt's case in court. Officials say this effort could easily outstrip funds that are regularly allocated for the feeding and care of seized animals.

Anyone who might be interested in donating hay to help feed these cattle can call the Patrol office of the Utah County Sheriff's Office at (801)851-4050.