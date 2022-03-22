Utah County woman stopped with 'slightly obstructed' windshield

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Similar to a young Luke Skywalker, a woman in Utah County was apparently using "The Force" to drive with a windshield almost completely covered in snow.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the vehicle that was stopped by a deputy on Monday. Other than a few inches at the top of the windshield, the 23-year-old driver's view was fully blocked.

According to the deputy, the woman said she "didn't want to be late for work."

With a twinge of sarcasm, the sheriff's office tweeted that the woman's view was "slightly obstructed," and asked "windshield wipers maybe?"

It's not known how far the woman got before she was pulled over. In the photo, the driver's side window is open, so perhaps the woman was driving "Ace Ventura" style with her head out the window.

The woman was eventually cited for violating the law requiring a clear, unobstructed view. "The Force" was definitely not with her.