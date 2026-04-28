Alpine school put in secure hold following a threat

HIGHLAND, Utah — Timberline Middle School is currently on a secure hold following someone calling in a threat to the school. The Alpine School District confirmed the threat to FOX 13 News and said it is under investigation.

Lone Peak police are leading the investigation. What exactly the threat was isn't clear.

The school is in a secure hold, meaning students are all accounted for, and the exterior doors to the school have been locked.

FOX 13 News is reaching out to the Lone Peak Police Department for more information.