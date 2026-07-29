Drivers beware: UDOT preparing to close I-15 ramps in Utah County this weekend

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — If you are driving through Utah County this weekend, you should be prepared for delays as Utah Department of Transportation officials say they will be shutting down two off-ramps to I-15.

The southbound I-15 ramp to 2100 North (Exit 282) in Lehi will close on Friday, July 31, at 10:00 p.m., until Monday, August 3, at 5:00 a.m. for utility work. During that time, a segment of Thanksgiving Way, which runs parallel to Exit 282, will also be closed.

Crews are working to build 2.8 miles of new freeway between 2100 North, which will provide freeway-to-freeway connection between I-15 and the Mountain View Corridor. Officials say this will create more options for east-west travel and reduce congestion on 2100 North.

UDOT

Also included in the project is the construction of two pedestrian bridges and nearly two miles of shared-use paths. Crews will also realign and rebuild two miles of existing trails to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists.

Construction is expected to finish in late 2028.

On Saturday, August 1, at 9:00 p.m., crews will be closing the off-ramps from I-15 to Center Street (Exit 271) in Orem. That closure will continue until Monday, August 3, at 5:00 a.m.

Center Street, between Geneva Road and 800 West will be closed for paving during the project.