Man airlifted to hospital after 'cave in' after digging 9-foot-hole in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah — A man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after a trench collapsed while digging a 9-foot hole Thursday evening.

At 7:24 p.m., crews responded to a reported 'cave-in' at a construction site in Mapleton near Charlotte Court. Upon arrival, a man was found completely buried above his head in a 9-foot hole. City officials also responded to assist in moving approximately 5 yards of earth.

The man was alert and conscious and spoke with officers. He would be lifted out of the hole after an hour and 40 minutes.

He would later be airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.