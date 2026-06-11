Nebo School District stops study into closing of Cherry Creek Elementary

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Cherry Creek Elementary is no longer at risk of being closed following a decision by the Nebo School District to end a study into the effort.

Previously, district officials cited significant and long-term declines in student enrollment as the primary reason for considering the closure, and the city of Springville was interested in purchasing the property.

However, after a large pushback from the local community, the study looking into the impacts of closing the school is being called off. Seth Sorensen with the Nebo School District explained the decision to FOX 13 News, "As a result of the study that has been underway, the board felt that there were unknowns related to school boundaries, state class-size reduction initiatives currently underway at the legislative level, enrollment trends with the development happening on the west side of Springville, and enrollment trends at nearby schools."

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According to Sorensen, the board felt there were too many unknowns at this point in time for the study to continue.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article as we learn more.