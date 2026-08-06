Paraglider rescued following crash on Mt Timpanogos

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team worked on Thursday to rescue a paraglider that crashed on the north side of Timpanogos.

The name of the victim hasn't been released but officials tell FOX 13 News that the man in his mid-30's was paragliding with a friend when the crash happened around 9:30 a.m.. The victim broke one of his legs and suffered other minor injuries.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter hoisted the victim off the mountain and transferred him to an ambulance.