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Paraglider rescued following crash on Mt Timpanogos

Paraglide
FOX 13 News
Paraglide
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UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team worked on Thursday to rescue a paraglider that crashed on the north side of Timpanogos.

The name of the victim hasn't been released but officials tell FOX 13 News that the man in his mid-30's was paragliding with a friend when the crash happened around 9:30 a.m.. The victim broke one of his legs and suffered other minor injuries.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter hoisted the victim off the mountain and transferred him to an ambulance.

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