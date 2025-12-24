Shooting in Eagle Mountain critically injures one person during altercation

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — One person was critically injured and airlifted to the hospital Tuesday after being shot during an altercation in Eagle Mountain.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the incident began at approximately 8:30 p.m. between a group comprised of both adult and juvenile males on the corner of Morgan Way and Wild Horse Way.

During the altercation, several gunshots were fired, with one male being struck and transported to the hospital in critical condition. The identity and age of the victim has not been released.

Following the shooting, the sheriff's office said those involved in the shooting had been "detained," but offered no other information.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with the sheriff's office saying there is no danger to the public.