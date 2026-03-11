Spanish Fork brush fire believed to be human-caused, under investigation

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A fire that burned around 11 acres of brush in Spanish Fork on Tuesday is now under investigation as officials believe it may have been human-caused.

The fire broke out at 12:21 p.m. at 750 North Freight Wagon Lane, near Legacy Farms Park. Officials say the fire threatened some homes and moved towards nearby Reese Elementary School.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control once it reached 11 acres and didn't cause any damage.

The Spanish Fork Fire Department says that despite the weather still feeling like winter in much of Utah, the brush and grasses are already dry and can ignite quickly. They ask the community to stay mindful with open flames, equipment, and anything that could ignite dry vegetation.