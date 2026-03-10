South Weber boy continues brave fight during weeks-long hospital stay

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of people are sending messages of support while following the journey of a three-year-old South Weber boy who remains in critical condition at Primary Children's Hospital.

"Everybody says it's like a roller coaster, but at least my experience has been more like being in a blender… It's just lots of ups and downs," shared Kelsie Garrett Patrick.

Kelsie and her family have been by Jace's side since early last month, after what seemed like just a common cold, which quickly became much more serious as multiple infections attacked his heart, leading to him flat-lining and surgery, stroke, and brain bleed.

"They say two steps forward, one step back," added Kelsie. "We've done a lot of one step forward, ten steps back… five steps forward, three steps back type of thing. But you know… this is what it is. It's intense."

Jace actually turned three during his hospital stay. He's already survived a series of intense medical challenges, including multiple surgeries, time on life support, and a stroke. But Kelsie said words of encouragement from people following their story have helped carry them through.

"It’s one thing to open up and then just keep scrolling and seeing all the prayers, all the love. It just… and I know it's made a difference in Jace and the way that he's put out. We read him a lot of the messages bedside, so I know he's there, and he's hearing it, and I think it makes a difference," she said.

The support for Jace’s journey has come from all over, including through a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.

"We’re just super grateful for all the prayers and all the love — all the good vibes, positive energy," Kelsie added. "I think for us it’s made such a huge difference."

The family and Jace feel that support everywhere, even inside at the hospital.

"I’ve had people come up to me today and say, 'Are you Jace's mom?’ and teams within the hospital are cheering for us… writing hearts on his meds. It's just amazing people can come together to help someone they don’t even know," Kelsie shared.

Jace has been at the hospital for three weeks, and the family says they don’t know what they would do without friends and family, as well as the huge surge of support they’re seeing online — and from those in their hometown of South Weber.

"It's been awesome to have people that, you know, were friends I lost touch with just hop right back in and be willing to help — take my kids to a movie to take their minds off things, bring us things… everybody's just anxious to send all the goodness our way," Kelsie said. "We couldn’t be more thankful."

Doctors recently put Jack back on life support as they work to help his lungs recover and stabilize his heart. His parents say they’re holding on to hope.

"We’ve seen a lot of miracles happen. We still need a lot of miracles… but they're still happening," his mom said.

For now, Jace’s family will keep fighting alongside their little boy; grateful for the prayers, encouragement, and community support helping them through some of the toughest days of their lives, and they know Jace is tough enough to pull through.

"We believe that God can move mountains. And yes, he's not moving the whole mountain for us, but he's moving it a little bit at a time," said Kelsie. "We're just going to keep going through it. I think my guy is up for the challenge… so we’re going to keep swinging and going tough."