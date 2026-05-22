West Jordan man arrested after caught speeding over 120 miles per hour

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 47-year-old West Jordan man is facing charges of reckless driving and having a speed contest on a highway after Utah Highway Patrol said they caught him driving over 120 miles per hour.

Corey James Severe, 47, was arrested on Thursday.

According to court documents, on Thursday at around 10:15 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was following a group of six sedans going southbound on I-15 in Utah County. Two of the vehicles, a yellow Corvette and a yellow BMW, continued to increase and decrease their speeds around each other, according to troopers.

Troopers followed the vehicles and say they witnessed them crossing double white lines and increasing their speeds to 112 miles per hour.

At one point, officials say the trooper recorded a speed of 120 miles per hour as he was attempting to follow the vehicles.

Eventually, the trooper was able to pull over the BMW. The driver, who was 16 years old, was cited and released to a parent.

Additional Utah Highway Patrol troopers stopped the Corvette as it exited the freeway and identified the driver as Severe. He denied racing to the officials.