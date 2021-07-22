Watch
Utah COVID cases increase by more than 800 since Wednesday, one new death

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami.
COVID-19
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 15:45:57-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows a massive surge of 815 new cases since the day before, and one additional death. In addition, there were 291 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Data shows the surge is almost entirely connected to the Delta variant of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people in the state.

In Utah, more than 2.9 million total vaccines have been administered, an increase of 5,847 since Wednesday.

ICUs at Utah hospitals are at 81.5% capacity as healthcare workers attempt to deal with the rise in cases. If capacity hits 85%, officials say the state will be out of staffed ICU beds.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 640 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.4% and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.2%.

Utah's total death toll from COVID-19 stands at 2,425:

  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death.
