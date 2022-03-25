Utah dad caught driving 108 mph taking son to school

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father was recently caught driving over 100 miles per hour in Salt Lake City, all in an effort to get his son to school on time.

The Utah Highway Patrol shared dash cam video showing the man's car speeding by on what appears to be Interstate 15. The trooper who was headed to training clocked the father traveling at 108 miles per hour in the express lane.

According to the social media post, the man's 6-year-old son was in the car and he was simply taking him to school.

UHP officials expressed concern over the man's speed and others who are putting others in danger on the road.

"This occurrence is happening WAY too often. Reactions and vehicle capabilities are very different when speeds increase. This driving behavior needs to stop," the post read. "Just be late, if you are running late."