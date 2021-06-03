Utah Dept. of Health introduces new state epidemiologist

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health introduced Dr. Leisha Nolen as the state's new epidemiologist Thursday.

Nolen replaces Dr. Angela Dunn who left the role to become executive director of the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Nolen currently serves with the Arctic Investigations Program of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. According to health officials, Nolen was among the first responders in Seattle to investigate COVID-19 cases in a nursing home.

“The Utah Department of Health has such an outstanding reputation among public health professionals, and I am excited to get to work with this great group of individuals to help improve the health of the residents of Utah,” said Nolen. “As I get to know Utah and its different health challenges, I hope to find ways that my training and experience can contribute to the programs and teams already in place.”

Nolen, who will begin her role in Utah on July 6, earned her MD and PhD from the University of Pennsylvania.