Utah deputy saves the day after noticing something odd in window

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A Utah deputy swooped in to save the day after noticing something out of the ordinary in a window of a Box Elder County home.

Deputy Shah with the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office was sent on a routine assignment in January to check on an elderly woman who had not been heard from in a few days.

When Shah arrived at the residence, he noticed a sign taped to the window that said "HELP" written in large letters and took action.

Inside the home was a wheelchair-bound elderly woman with several health issues who had no way to communicate with others because of a broken cell phone.

The woman was low on vital medication and food, officials explained.

Shah immediately took measures to help the woman, lending her his phone so she could dial the pharmacy and get her medicine.

But he didn't stop there. Box Elder County officials said he picked up the mail and went to the grocery store with a list from the woman to pick up essentials.

He also picked up her prescriptions from the pharmacy before heading back with all of the life-saving supplies.

Going even an extra mile beyond the extra mile, Shah took the woman's garbage out and shoveled the snow off her walk while she used his phone to call her daughter.

Box Elder County officials said Shah showed a great example of deputies going above and beyond to serve citizens.