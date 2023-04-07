Utah distracted driver avoids injury after flying off I-15

A distracted driver in southern Utah who flew off Interstate 15 was luckily not injured despite the accident looking like a scene from "The Dukes of Hazzard."

The Utah Highway Patrol shared video of the accident on its Facebook page, saying it had occurred Thursday somewhere in southern Utah.

The driver was heading down I-15 when they went off the highway and ended up in a parking lot below. Incredibly, the driver suffered no injuries despite how bad the accident appeared.

"As we head into Easter weekend this serves as a good reminder to remove all distractions when you are driving," the post read.