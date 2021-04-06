Utah Division of Wildlife Resources offers reward for info in Duchesne Co. deer poaching

SALT LAKE CITY — Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources hope someone will come forward with information on a deer poaching incident in Duchesne County.

DWR received a report of the poaching, which occurred near Sam's Wash Road, south of U.S. 40, on February 14.

Officers found a deer had been illegally killed, dragged to the road and then removed from the area by vehicle.

Boot prints found at the scene indicate more than one person was involved in the illegal activity.

In 2020, DWR investigated the illegal killings of more than 1,000 animals, which were valued at more than $379,000.

According to DWR, rewards are available for information in the Duchesne County deer poaching case and requests for anonymity will be honored.

Tips on this case and any other illegal wildlife killings can be submitted via the following channels: