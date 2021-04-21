Utah DPS, UDOT encourage motorcycle safety with 'Ride to Live' campaign

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Public Safety and the Utah Department of Transportation are using the "Ride to Live" campaign to promote motorcycle safety education.

According to the two departments, a motorcycle crash in Utah is 11 times more likely to result in a fatality than an automobile crash.\

The campaign encourages motorcycle riders to increase their own safety by taking rider skills courses. It also encourages other drivers to become more aware of the motorcycle riders on the road.

Both motorcycle riders and automobile drivers are urged to know about Utah's lane filtering rules, which allow motorcycles to pass between two lanes of traffic in limited circumstances.

Lane filtering in Utah is permitted between two lanes of stopped traffic facing the same direction on roads of 45 mph or less. When lane filtering, motorcycle riders must travel no more than 15 mph and safely merge back into a lane once traffic is moving again.

According to Utah DPS, the practice of lane filtering cuts down on congestion at busy traffic lights and helps to eliminate crashes in which cars hit motorcycles stopped at red lights.

Visit ridetolive.utah.gov and zerofatalities.com/motorcyclists for further details.

