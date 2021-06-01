Utah drivers caused havoc on roads over Memorial Day Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Memorial Day Weekend was a dangerous time to be on Utah roads when simply looking at the numbers of violations issued by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Over the three day period, troopers issued 2,027 speeding citations or warnings, with 159 of them given to those who were driving over 100 mph.

During the weekend, there were 41 DUI's, which was less than last year's number (54) during the pandemic.

Troopers reported a total of 159 crashes, including one fatal accident. There were no fatalities during the same time frame in 2020.