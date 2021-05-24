Utah drivers should expect delays during Memorial Day Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah drivers will have to take the good with the bad with the end of the pandemic drawing near. As more and more things return to normal, so to will holiday traffic delays.

Utah Department of Transportation officials say drivers should expect delays up to 20 minutes in certain areas ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend on Friday.

"I think there’s great anticipation for folks to get out there and enjoy what’s traditionally called the unofficial first weekend of summer here, and I think we’re going to see that reflected on our roads," said John Gleason with UDOT.

The same delay lengths should also be seen and felt on the actual Monday holiday.

"If you can leave earlier in the morning, if you can leave early in the afternoon, you’re going to avoid some of those delays," added Gleason.

Expect delays on Friday of up to 20 minutes on southbound Interstate 15 through Salt Lake County from 2-7 p.m. and northbound I-15 through Davis County from 4-7 p.m.

On Monday, delays for return trips could reach 20 minutes on northbound I-15 near Nephi from 2:30-7:30 p.m., and on westbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon from 1-8 p.m.