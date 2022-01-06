Utah drought conditions ease following wet December

SALT LAKE CITY — Thanks to a very wet month of December, drought conditions have eased so much that no part of Utah is currently listed in the "exceptional" category.

However, nearly all of the state remains in the "severe" or "extreme" drought categories, although the areas under "extreme" conditions fell from 79% to just 34%.

The conditions are much different than they were just three months ago when a large section of the state was considered to be in "exceptional" drought status, the highest category used by officials.

Earlier in the week, Utah's snowpack was at 128% of normal for the state, but it's still not enough and more storms are needed. State leaders continue to urge residents to conserve water.

The Division of Water Resources said Utah would need 15.8 inches of snowpack water to reach a typical peak near the first of April.