Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah DWR officers rescue deer with a dog collar around its neck

items.[0].image.alt
UTAH DWR
Utah DWR officers rescue deer with a dog collar around its neck near Providence.
Collared deer
Collared deer
Collared deer
Collared deer
Posted at 8:14 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 10:14:01-04

PROVIDENCE, Utah — Utah Division of Wildlife officers freed a young mule deer from a dog collar someone had placed around its neck.

This happened Thursday near the town of Providence in Cache County.

The officers had to wait several hours to get close enough to hit the two-year-old buck with a tranquilizer dart.

They were then able to remove the collar and released the deer in Providence Canyon.

WATCH: Sandy Fire Department rescues deer from retention pond with lasso

According to a Facebook post, the collar was placed on the deer’s neck when it was younger.

During the late fall breeding season, known as “the rut,” necks on mule deer bucks swell to almost twice their normal size. There’s a good chance the buck would have died this fall as the dog collar would have restricted his esophagus and windpipe, and made it impossible for him to eat or breathe.

The post reminds people that it’s illegal to take live deer and other wildlife out of the wild in Utah.

If anyone has information about this incident, you’re encouraged to contact the DWR here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere