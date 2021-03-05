Utah DWR warns of invasive zebra mussels found in aquarium moss balls

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says some products being sold in the state have been found containing an invasive species of mussels.

The agency announced Thursday that Betta Buddy brand marimo moss balls have what appear to be zebra mussels in them. The products are reportedly sold at pet stores and aquarium supply stores in Utah.

Zebra mussels are an invasive species that could plug up municipal water supply, hinder hydroelectric power generation, and damage boat engines if they make their way into Utah's water bodies, the DWR said.

Wildlife officials ask anyone who has purchased these products in the last three months to throw them in the trash after boiling them for two minutes or freezing them until solid. They should not, however, be put into a toilet or drain or disposed of anywhere outdoors.

The DWR added that there may be other brands of moss balls that contain these harmful mussels. In addition, one person commented on the agency's Facebook post saying the moss balls they purchased almost a year ago also contained the mussels.