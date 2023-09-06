Utah exploring possible options for train between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY — An alternative and possibly more convenient form of travel between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas could be in the future.

The Utah Department of Transportation confirmed to FOX 13 News that it has applied for a grant to study the potential for a passenger rail line between the two cities. UDOT officials said they expect to find out later this month if they got the grant.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is collaborating with UDOT, Utah Transit Authority, Amtrak, and the Idaho Transportation Department on the "exploratory effort to reestablish rail service" from Vegas to Salt Lake, according to a statement NDOT provided to FOX 5 Las Vegas.

NDOT's statement also specified that the grant is "solely intended for planning purposes," but it "enables a route to progress from the planning phase to more comprehensive analysis and, potentially, implementation."

While the drive takes about six hours, FOX 5's report said the train would likely take 7-9 hours.

UDOT said Idaho is also applying for a similar grant to explore options for passenger rail between Salt Lake and Boise.