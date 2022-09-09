Utah family loses young son in I-215 crash years after daughter dies

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family is dealing with the tragedy of losing their young son in a highway crash just years after the death of their daughter.

Six-year-old Edison Kimball was killed Thursday after a truck crashed into his family's SUV on I-215. Kimball's mother, Kristi, and sister, Ruby, were both hospitalized.

A GoFundMe created by the family said Ruby is currently in critical condition in the ICU at Primary Children's Hospital and is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday.

The family's devastation comes eight years after the Kimball's 3-year-old daughter, Lila, died in 2015 from a "rare syndrome," according to her obituary.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the semi truck heading westbound on I-215 near 500 West struck the Kimball's Hyundai Palisade, which then struck four other vehicles. In all, nine drivers and passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Kristi Kimball's sister created the GoFundMe to the help the family deal with medical bills.

"Please understand that Kristi and Quinn need time and space to focus on the immediate health care needs of their family. Thank you for your help."