Utah Farm Bureau president arrested after allegedly assaulting farm employee

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The president of the Utah Farm Bureau has been arrested and faces an assault charge after an incident involving one of his farm employees.

Ron Gibson was arrested Tuesday by the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

According to court documents, the alleged victim called 911 to say he had been assaulted by Gibson at his farm after the employee and coworkers confronted their boss about not getting paid. The employee told a deputy that the work crew had not received their last four paychecks from Gibson.

In a video shown to the deputy by the victim, Gibson allegedly told the employee to shut up "and then proceeded to back hand him across the face," the documents read.

The hit caused the victim's mouth to bleed, forcing him to be transported to Ogden Regional Hospital.

On Friday, Gibson announced he was taking a leave of absence from his position as president of the Utah Farm Bureau.

“I deeply regret the incident and apologize for allowing an argument to escalate to an altercation on my farm. I’m disappointed in myself. I have deep respect for the men and women willing to work on farms across America, including mine," Gibson said in a statement. "I simply could not manage the farm without their help, and we wouldn’t have the abundance we do in this country without them. I am taking a leave of absence because I don’t want this personal matter to become a distraction from the important work of the federation.”

Utah Farm Bureau Vice President Wade Eliason and the State Board of Directors will lead the agency while Gibson is being investigated.