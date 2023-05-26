Utah father and son sentenced to probation for Capitol riot

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge Thursday sentenced a Utah man and his son to probation for entering the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection.

The federal judge in Washington sentenced Bradley Bokoski, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, and his son, Matthew R. Bokoski, of Chicago, to 36 months of probation and $500 restitution.

Both men pleaded guilty last year to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing on the Capitol grounds. The pair were not accused of violence or vandalism.

Prosecutors had asked each man be sentenced to 14 days of incarceration in addition to the probation and restitution. Documents filed in court say the Bokoski men were in the Capitol for four to five minutes.

Screen grabs entered into the court record show Matthew Bokoski wearing a Donald Trump flag. Prosecutors also accused the pair of deleting photos from social media and “boasting” about having shut down the government on Jan. 6, 2021.

Before sentencing, the father and son expressed shame for having entered the Capitol that day. Among those writing the judge with letters of support was Bradley Bokoski’s ex-wife as well as the priest from his Catholic parish in American Fork, Utah.

Thirteen Utahns have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Eight have pleaded guilty. Five are awaiting trial.