Utah father, son plead guilty in Capitol riot

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father and his son pleaded guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor from the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Bradley Bokoski, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, and his son, Matthew R. Bokoski, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing on the Capitol grounds. A judge in Washington, D.C., schedule sentencing for January 17.

They pair are not accused of violence or vandalism and remain free. Most defendants who have pleaded guilty to such a charge have been sentenced to probation.

An affidavit from an FBI agent said the bureau received a tip about social media posts by Matthew Bokoski. The criminal complaint includes screen captures, including one post reading: “I was with my dad and walked right up the capital steps and inside with others.”

Agents interviewed both father and son, who admitted entering the Capitol that day, according to court records. Agents also say they found images of the two men on cameras inside the building and on police body cameras.

Documents filed in court Thursday say the Bokoski men were in the Capitol for four to five minutes. Screen grabs entered into the court record show Matthew Bokoski wearing a Donald Trump flag.

Ten Utahns have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Seven have pleaded guilty. Three are awaiting trial.