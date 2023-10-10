Utah files lawsuit against TikTok, accusing it of harming youth

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is suing TikTok, accusing the social media company of contributing harm to the mental health of youth.

In a lawsuit filed in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court and obtained by FOX 13 News, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' office says "TikTok is lying to them about the safety of its app and exploiting them into checking and watching the app compulsively, no matter the terrible effects it has on their mental health, their physical development, their family, and their social life"

The lawsuit is expected be announced at a news conference on Utah's Capitol Hill on Tuesday morning. A copy of the lawsuit, which FOX 13 News obtained, says "TikTok intentionally designed and deployed an addictive product to bring itself financial gain by monetizing the attention of young users."

It's a consumer protection lawsuit. A message sent to an attorney representing TikTok was not immediately returned on Tuesday.

In recent years, Governor Spencer Cox has gotten increasingly aggressive against social media platforms, accusing them of contributing to mental health issues and other problems facing teens. The legislature has passed bills cracking down on youth access to social media and restricting the platforms' owners from targeting children in advertising and algorithms.

“We will no longer tolerate TikTok misleading parents that its app is safe for children,” said Cox. “Social media companies must be held responsible for the harms they are causing. The experts — from the U.S. Surgeon General and behavioral science researchers to parents and teens — all agree that social media is affecting our children's mental health and it’s time to intervene.”

The state is currently fighting with TikTok in court, asking a judge to hold the company in contempt for not sharing information with Utah Department of Commerce investigators. A hearing on that is scheduled for next week.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.

Read the lawsuit here: