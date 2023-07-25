Utah seeks to hold TikTok in contempt of court

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is asking a judge to hold the social media company TikTok in contempt of court for what it claims is a refusal to respond to subpoenas.

It is part of the state's brewing lawsuit against social media for alleged harms to children. The filing accuses TikTok of refusing to comply to administrative subpoenas issued by the Utah Department of Commerce.

"Utah will not stop insisting that social media companies be held accountable for the harm they are causing our youth,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said in a statement. “That TikTok won’t even appropriately respond to the investigative subpoenas speaks volumes about the lack of TikTok’s credibility and transparency.”

The motion to compel was filed in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court.

“For too long, two essential questions have gone unanswered: how is TikTok conducting itself in the State of Utah, and how it is impacting the lives of children? As Attorney General, I will never stop fighting for the safety of our children. That is why we have filed a Motion asking the Court to order TikTok to cooperate with our subpoenas. We will not accept further excuses or delays. No one is above the law,” said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes in a statement.

A message sent to TikTok was not immediately returned on Tuesday.