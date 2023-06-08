Utah firefighters travel north to battle Canadian wildfires

LOGAN, Utah — A team of Utah firefighters is part of the international push to help battle Canadian wildfires that have plagued air quality across several U.S. cities.

The Logan Hotshots out of northern Utah are currently in Canada where millions of acres have burned in the country over the last six weeks, according to CBS News. As part of the U.S. Forest Service, the Logan crew is permitted to travel to other countries to assist in fighting wildfires.

"The Logan Hotshots supply a highly trained, self-sufficient, trouble free highly motivated fire team made up of diverse individuals who are mentally tough and physically fit," the Forest Service said on its website.

Thick smoke from the wildfires has blanketed major cities on the U.S. east coast this week, causing health alerts and cancellation of several outdoor events.

While the Logan Hotshots are already part of a U.S. contingent, there may be more on the way.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to double the number of Forest Service crews heading to Canada.

“These unprecedented wildfires are a crisis for both Canada and the United States, so both nations must respond speedily and forcefully to contain the blazes,” said Schumer. “The best way to ensure the U.S. does not suffer another wave of wildfire air pollution is to contain these fires up in Canada as soon as possible.

"That's getting at the source and that's what we need to do."

It's not known how long the Logan Hotshots will remain in Canada or if any other personnel from Utah will be sent to help during the crisis.

The call for international assistance is not being heard only in the U.S., with teams from other countries also joining in the fighting effort as the wildfire smoke has also reached Greenland and Iceland.

With more than 400 fires currently burning north of the border, the Associated Press reports Canada's fire season could be the worst on record despite it having just started.