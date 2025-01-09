Utah fishers set 7 new records in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah fishers had plenty of "big fish stories" to tell in 2024. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, 7 new fishing records were set last year. That's the largest number since 2022 when 11 new records were set.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources began tracking records for harvested fish in the early 1900's. Since then, the program has expanded to also include catch-and-release records and records for fish caught using alternate tackle, like spearfishing, archery, and setline.

Currently, there are 35 state catch-and-keep records, 38 state catch-and-release records, 24 state spearfishing records, six state setline records, and three state archery records in Utah. You can see all the records here.

“The primary reason that the DWR tracks record fish is to provide anglers with recognition of their achievements,” DWR Sportfish Coordinator Trina Hedrick said. “The public records are also a fun way to encourage anglers to get out on the water and hopefully encounter some of the large fish Utah has to offer. Fishing is a great way to explore Utah’s beautiful outdoors, and the excitement of setting a record can make it even more fun.”

Here is the new state fishing records set in 2024-

Catch-and-release:



White crappie- Set by Michaell Rueckert on October 24 at DMAD Reservior. The fish was 13 inches long.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources



Catch-and-keep records:



Colorado River cutthroat trout- Set by Bryan Olsen on January 5 at Currant Creek Reservoir. The fish was 17 inches long, weighed 1 point and 12.6 ounces, and had an 11 1/4-inch girth.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources



Bluegill- Set by Scott Gubler on July 24 at Quail Creek Reservoir. The fish was 12 1/4 inches long, weighed 2 pounds and 8 ounces, and had a 15-inch girth.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources



Spearfishing records:

