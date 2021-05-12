Utah congressmen differ on Cheney's removal

WASHINGTON — Members of Utah's delegation to the House of Representatives divulged how they voted Wednesday on whether to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from office.

A critic of former President Donald Trump and those who believe the 2020 election was fraudulent, Cheney was stripped of her role as the party's conference chair in a private voice vote Wednesday.

Despite the ability to have their votes remain private, most of Utah's congressmen have divulged whether they supported the vote to remove Cheney.

Rep. Chris Stewart and Rep. John Curtis said they voted to remove Cheney from her position.

"This was not a vote to condemn Rep. Cheney for her previous vote of conscience; this was a vote to unify the Republican Party. That’s why I voted in favor of this motion," said Stewart.

“Members of Congress have a right, and a duty, to speak their minds in representing their constituents. But, a member of leadership has even greater duties. The Republican Conference Chair is responsible for galvanizing and guiding our party back to the majority. That means focusing on creating the future America needs – one that stresses the dignity of work, individual freedom over government dependence, and the principle of equal opportunity for all to rise.”

Rep. Blake Moore was one who voted to keep Cheney, the third-highest ranking member of the Republican caucus, in her position as party chair. Before the vote, Moore said he supports Cheney's right to share her opinions.

"Republican House candidates won big in 2020 due in part to the broad appeal, diversity, and unique strengths of leaders across the Republican party. Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, and Liz Cheney represent the inclusivity that so many voters appreciate. They each bring constructive perspectives and priorities to the table, and we are only stronger because of that," said Moore in a statement.

According to the office of Rep. Burgess Owens, the first-year congressman was at a funeral and did not attend the vote in Washington.