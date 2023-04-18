Utah governor declares state of emergency for flooding disaster response, prevention

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has declared a state of emergency to allow Utah to increase available funding for flooding-related disaster response and prevention.

Cox issued an executive order Tuesday that allows the state to access the State Disaster Recovery Restricted Account to respond to floods, avalanches, landslides and other natural disasters.

The governor's office said the state legislature budgeted $5 million for "emergency management flood mitigation" in the 2023 session — but that money has already been used up.

Declaring a state of emergency will also allow Utah to seek help from the federal government and other states.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the moisture we’ve received this winter, but the extra rain and hefty snowpack present increasing flood risks as the snow melts,” Cox said in a statement. “By declaring a state of emergency, the state will be better able to tap into reserve funds to support flood response and mitigation efforts. In short, we’ll be better prepared for what lies ahead this spring.”

The order will be in effect for 30 days.

The Utah Division of Emergency Management has already deployed more than a million sandbags as part of the recent statewide effort to prevent flood damage, officials said.

The governor's office also said the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands will be available to hlep local governments and volunteers with prevention and response efforts, such as filling sandbags, removing debris from floods and landslides, and using heavy equipment if necessary.