Utah Governor's Mansion to undergo $1.7 million renovation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Governor's Mansion is set to undergo a renovation beginning Monday.

During the project, the mansion's windows and roof will be replaced. The building's copper roof was replaced after a 1993 fire, but needs to be replaced again.

The mansion's 105 windows on the first, second and third floors are part of the original building and will be restored.

Scaffolding will be erected outside the mansion on Monday, with the entire $1.7 million project expected to be completed by fall 2021.

The building at 603 East Temple was constructed in 1902 and donated to the state by U.S. Sen. Thomas Kearns and his wife Jennie.