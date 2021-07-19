Utah gymnast Kara Eaker tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah gymnast Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID-19 and has been put in isolation, just days ahead of Opening Ceremonies at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Eaker's father and Al Fong — her coach at GAGE Gymnastics — both confirmed that Eaker tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning.

A freshman at Utah, Eaker was serving as an alternate on the U.S. women's team.

KSHB reports that Eaker is feeling fine and is asymptomatic. Eaker previously said in an interview with KSHB that she had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

NBC News reports that Eaker was in Japan for training in the town of Narita, about 35 miles east of Tokyo, when she tested positive.

Another team member has been identified as a "close contact" of Eaker's and has been placed "on standby."

The U.S. women are seeking their third consecutive Olympic gold medal after winning the overall team competition at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.