Three U of U gymnasts heading to Tokyo Olympics

Jeff Roberson/AP
Members of the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastic Team, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum plus individual members MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey (L-R) are announced after the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 23:39:40-04

ST. LOUIS — Three members of the Utah Red Rocks (University of Utah's gymnastics team) are heading to Tokyo this summer.

After the U.S. Olympic Trials Sunday, Utes alum MyKayla Skinner qualified to compete in an individual slot.

Grace McCallum, who will start her U of U career this coming year, came in fourth in the trials and will be a member of the four-person Olympic team.

Kara Eaker, also an incoming freshman, qualified as an alternate.

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles are also on the team.

