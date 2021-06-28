Three U of U gymnasts heading to Tokyo Olympics

ST. LOUIS — Three members of the Utah Red Rocks (University of Utah's gymnastics team) are heading to Tokyo this summer.

After the U.S. Olympic Trials Sunday, Utes alum MyKayla Skinner qualified to compete in an individual slot.

Grace McCallum, who will start her U of U career this coming year, came in fourth in the trials and will be a member of the four-person Olympic team.

Kara Eaker, also an incoming freshman, qualified as an alternate.

Congratulations to the replacement gymnasts also headed to Tokyo!



🇺🇸 Kayla DiCello

🇺🇸 Kara Eaker

🇺🇸 Emma Malabuyo

🇺🇸 Leanne Wong — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 28, 2021

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles are also on the team.