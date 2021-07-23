Utah gymnasts chasing gold in Tokyo

TOKYO — The Olympic games officially kicked off in Tokyo on Friday and it's an exciting time for the Utah gymnastics program.

Especially for Tom Farden, who coaches the Olympians in Utah.

Incoming UTE freshman, Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, so she'll no longer be able to fill her role as a U.S. alternate.

But, another soon-to-be freshman, Grace McCallum, and perhaps the greatest UTE gymnast ever, Mykayla Skinner are ready to chase gold in Tokyo.

This leaves Utah head coach, Tom Farden on cloud nine, as he'll be watching closely over the next couple of weeks.

